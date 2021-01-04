BELFAST — The University of Maine Hutchinson Center will present the professional development program “Perfecting Your Pitch” during the winter session via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5.

Who needs an elevator pitch when you probably won’t be on an elevator anytime soon? You do! Each day we’re presented with opportunities to share our value propositions. This professional development program will prepare you to deliver your pitch with confidence and make a lasting impression.

This dynamic program will be offered synchronously via Zoom — you’ll need access to a stable internet connection. Participation is encouraged (though not required). This is not a pre-recorded program.





Presenter Tom Dowd (also known as “Transformation Tom”) received a communication degree from the University of Delaware. He is a prize-winning speaker, and an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author, trainer and coach.

Cost is $75. Need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo County who plan to use the skills gained in the course to benefit their community. Current UMaine students are eligible for a 20 percent discount. Use code STUDENT20 at checkout.

2 Continuing Education Contact Hour. Certificate for completing the entirety of this program.

For more information or to request an accommodation contact Michelle Patten, conference and professional development coordinator at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002.Please also see https://hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs/perfecting-your-pitch/.