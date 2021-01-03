Kelly Fogarty had struggled mightily from beyond the 3-point arc prior to Saturday’s loss to New Hampshire.

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Maine’s senior guard poured in a school-record 10 threes as the Black Bears rebounded from Saturday’s stunning setback to post a 76-56 America East triumph over the Wildcats at Lundholm Gym in Durham, New Hampshire.

Fogarty, who nailed three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 58-57 loss that snapped UMaine’s 15-game winning streak, was 10-for-17 from 3-point range and scored 30 points on Sunday.





UMaine (6-1, 3-1 AE) used a 17-4 run to build a 10-point first-quarter lead and expanded it to 41-23 at the half.

The native of Walpole, Massachusetts, was 3-for-7 from the arc on Saturday after entering the series shooting a dismal 12 percent (3-for-25) from long range through the first five contests.

UNH fell to 2-7 and 2-4, respectively.

“Kelly has been working hard and she has never sulked,” UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said, noting that some players would have gotten down on themselves if they had suffered through a similar shooting drought.

“It was nice to see her hit those threes on Saturday and she kept it rolling [Sunday],” Vachon said.

Fogarty, who also contributed four rebounds, three assists and two steals on Sunday, broke her own school record. She had nailed nine 3-pointers in a win over Division III Husson University of Bangor.

Blanca Millan posted 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, Anne Simon chipped in with nine points, three rebounds and two assists and Alba Orois netted seven points for the Black Bears. Maeve Carroll, playing in her second game this after missing the first five with a lower-body injury, produced six points, three rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

Fanny Wadling notched four points, five rebounds and four assists and Dor Saar dished out five assists to go with her four rebounds, two steals and two points.

“I was proud of the way we bounced back,” Vachon said. “We were definitely disappointed on Saturday. We had 22 assists on 28 baskets on Sunday. That’s not how we played on Saturday (12 assists on 20 baskets).”

Wadling rebounded from a poor showing on Saturday (1 rebound, no points in 23 minutes) with a much better performance.

“She played with much more intensity,” Vachon said.

Amanda Torres’ 12 points and two rebounds and Helena Delaruelle’s 10 points, five rebounds and three assists paced the Wildcats. Ivy Gogolin had eight points and a game-high eight rebounds, Brooke Kane netted eight points and three rebounds and Sarah Serbascewicz tossed in eight points.

UMaine is scheduled to play its first two home games of the season at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday when it hosts league newcomer New Jersey Institute of Technology at the Memorial Gym in Orono.