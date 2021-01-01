This story will be updated.

A winter storm is expected to bring up to nine inches of snow to Maine on Saturday, in what will be Maine’s first significant accumulation of the new year.

The National Weather Service’s stations in Caribou and Gray have issued winter storm warnings from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday affecting most of the state, from Washington to Oxford counties. Five to 9 inches of snow is expected in Bangor beginning around 6 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.





As much as a foot of snow had originally been expected in the Lincoln, Greenville and Calais areas before new projections were released by the Service at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday that only predicted up to nine inches. A National Weather Service official said it expected to release new projections by location around Friday afternoon.

Motorists are advised to take precautions if travelling under the severe weather conditions, including keeping a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.