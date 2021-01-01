BUCKSPORT — Local Dunkin’ Franchisee Scott Murray recently made a donation of $1,000 to Bucksport Community Concerns Food Pantry during the grand re-opening of the Dunkin’ at 74 U.S. Route 1 in Bucksport. The store received a complete remodel and now has indoor and drive-thru digital menu boards, Dunkin’s innovative tap system for cold teas and coffees, new tables and seating for customers, front counter bakery cases, and high-volume coffee brewers. The Bucksport food pantry provides groceries, clothing and other household essentials to residents of Bucksport, Orland and Verona Island.