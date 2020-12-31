CAMDEN — Friday, January 1 through Sunday, January 31, All Day (Online). January Virtual Gallery: “Uncovered” Photographs by Anne Brown. The Camden Public Library kicks off the new year with a virtual art show that honors our universal longing to see faces again. During the month of January, the library will exhibit an online show of portraits called “Uncovered” by Rockland-based photographer Anne Brown. Visit the show on the library’s website at librarycamden.org/event/anne-brown.

Monday, January 4, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, January 5, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.





Tuesday, January 5, 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Jumpstart January: Simple Sewing Machine Projects. There’s no better time to learn a new creative practice than the start of a new year, especially when we’re all stuck inside because of COVID-19 and cold weather! Join librarian Amy Hand for this free online workshop that will teach you how to make a cloth tissue box cover and handy drawstring bag on a sewing machine. Ownership of a sewing machine and basic knowledge of machine operation is required Email alhand@librarycamden.org for more details and to request a Zoom link to attend.

Wednesday, January 6, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, January 6, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, January 7, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, January 7, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Jumpstart January: Postcarding as a Verb. Join artist Robinsunne for this free online workshop that will teach you to use words in artwork to inspire, intend, and engage. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for more details and to request a Zoom link to attend.

Thursday, January 7, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Songwriter Sessions on Zoom. A supportive group meeting online for songwriting, performance practice, and collaborating. For more information and a link to participate, email Ken Gross at kgross@librarycamden.org.

Friday, January 8, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: The Prince of los Cocuyos: A Miami Childhood. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from Richard Blanco’s book, a poignant, hilarious, and inspiring memoir from the first Latino and openly gay inaugural poet, which explores his coming-of-age as the child of Cuban immigrants and his attempts to understand his place in America while grappling with his burgeoning artistic and sexual identities. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, January 8, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Monday, January 11, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, January 12, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, January 12, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Leer y Charlar on Zoom. This Spanish language reading and conversation group is now meeting online via Zoom. For more information and to request a link attend, email Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

Tuesday, January 12, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Conversation with Artist-of-the-Month Anne Brown. During the month of January, the Camden Public Library will exhibit an online show of portraits called “Uncovered” by Rockland-based photographer Anne Brown. The art show honors our universal longing to see faces again. Join in on a Zoom presentation with Brown to learn about her photography and hear about why she chose the middle of a pandemic to relocate to midcoast Maine. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Wednesday, January 13, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, January 13, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, January 14, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, January 14, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Coastal Mountains Land Trust Series, Bats of North America: Facts and Fiction. The Camden Public Library and Coastal Mountains Land Trust welcome wildlife research biologist and bat specialist Dave Yates for an online presentation that will cover “everything you want to know about bats.” Please email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, January 15, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: As I Walked Out One Midsummer Morning: A Memoir. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from Laurie Lee’s book which describes how in 1934 at the age of nineteen the author left home and walked to London, and then travelled on foot through Spain where he was trapped by the outbreak of the Civil War. In the book, Lee recaptures with stunning accuracy the sensations and experiences of his young self and the beauty and violence of Spain in those days. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, January 15, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Friday Film Club. This online film discussion group is for anyone who enjoys watching and talking about critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and foreign films. Check librarycamden.org/events for the latest information on which film the group is watching and how to join in monthly on third Fridays. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org for more information and a Zoom link to participate.

Friday, January 15, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com

Tuesday, January 19, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, January 19, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Tuesday Book Club. For January, the group will be reading Girl on the Velvet Swing by Simon Baatz – The love triangle of Evelyn Nesbit, Stanford White and Harry Thaw ushered out the Victorian Era with a big bang. The trio’s tangled tale is, in fact, a thoroughly modern one, rife with powerful men behaving badly, abused women, tabloid headlines and way too many lawyers. The group meets on Zoom in the cold weather months. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to be connected to the group’s organizer.

Tuesday, January 19, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Camden Conference Community Event: Traditional and Contemporary Arctic Architecture. The Camden Conference and Camden Public Library present Judith Bing and J. Brooke Harrington for an online presentation that will explore building an Eskimo Igloo and the Svart Hotel Project in Norway. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Wednesday, January 20, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org

Wednesday, January 20, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, January 21, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, January 21, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mid-Coast Audubon Series: Birds of Maine, Editors’ Talk on the New Book. The first comprehensive overview of Maine’s incredibly rich bird life in more than seven decades, Birds of Maine by the late Peter Vickery is a detailed account of all 464 species recorded in the Pine Tree State. In this online talk, co-editors Barbara Vickery and Scott Weidensaul will discuss what the authors/collaborators found in terms of changes in Maine’s bird life over the past 70 years. Please email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, January 22, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: The Nightingale’s Sonata: The Musical Odyssey of Lea Luboshutz. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from Thomas Wolf’s book. Spanning generations, from the shores of the Black Sea to the glittering concert halls of New York, The Nightingale’s Sonata is a richly woven tapestry centered on violin virtuoso Lea Luboshutz. The world-renowned violinist Lea Luboshuz was the grandmother of Thomas and Andrew Wolf (founders of Bay Chambers Music Concerts in 1960) and a great influence on the musical world of mid-coast Maine. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, January 22, 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Jumpstart January: Haiku Workshop. Join local poet Kristen Lindquist for this free haiku writing class hosted by the library on Zoom. In this introductory workshop you’ll learn a brief history of this intriguing form, as well as what makes a haiku poem (spoiler alert: it’s not syllables!), and how to start writing your own. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Friday, January 22, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com.

Monday, January 25, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Walsh History Center Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about the history of Camden, your ancestors that may have lived in the area, or the house you live in now? Ken Gross and the Walsh History Center team are happy to try to help find you an answer! Email kgross@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to participate.

Tuesday, January 26, 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Camden Garden Club Winter Horticulture Series: Bulbs and Tuberous Plants with Jan Limmen. Join the Camden Garden Club and the Camden Public Library for a series of online horticulture programs this winter on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 am. Programs will begin on Tuesday, January 26, and run through February. The presentations are free, open to everyone, and will be hosted by the library on the Zoom meeting platform. Email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend. Please be sure to specify if you would like to participate in the entire series or just specific sessions.

Tuesday, January 26, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Chat with Miss Amy on Zoom. Every Tuesday, parents and children are invited to catch up with children’s librarian Miss Amy in a social chat on Zoom. Email alhand@librarycamden.org for a link to attend.

Tuesday, January 26, 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Leer y Charlar on Zoom. This Spanish language reading and conversation group is now meeting online via Zoom. For more information and to request a link attend, email Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

Tuesday, January 26, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Young Adult Book Lovers Group. This online discussion group is open to anyone who enjoys YA books. This month, we are reading books from the new North Star YA Book Award list. If you would like to join us, please email Miss Amy at alhand@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom meeting link.

Tuesday, January 26, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Jumpstart January: The Science of Extreme Candy, A Tasty Learning Event. This online program is open to adults, children, families . . . anyone with a sweet tooth. You’ll learn the science behind some of the wackiest candies that pop, fizz, heat, cool, and cause you to pucker. Best of all, everyone will be able to try a variety of crazy candy together with “tasting kits” you’ll need to pick up from the library prior to the program on Zoom. Check the calendar on librarycamden.org for more details coming soon. There will be a small supplies fee for participation in this program, and you can register and get more details by emailing jpierce@librarycamden.org.

Wednesday, January 27, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Outdoor Story Time with Miss Amy. Children’s librarian Miss Amy is reintroducing in-person story times and crafts with masks and social distancing. Please bring a blanket to sit on to help your children remain in their spaces. For all ages. Weather permitting. Email Miss Amy to register at: alhand@librarycamden.org.

Wednesday, January 27, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Art & Journaling. Meetings on Zoom and project ideas through email. Join this creative group for a different project every Wednesday. Email Amy at alhand@libarycamden.org if you would like to be emailed project ideas and a link to the Zoom Meeting.

Thursday, January 28, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Tech Help Hour on Zoom. Do you have a question about a new device you’ve purchased? Do you need help transferring photos from your camera to your computer? We’ll try our best to help you navigate your technology troubles. Visit librarycamden.org/learn-research/techhelphour to make an appointment.

Thursday, January 28, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. New Hope for Women Presentation. The Camden Public Library welcomes Community Prevention Educator Jesse Lucas for an online presentation that will provide educational resources to assist our community in creating a safer and healthier future. Check the calendar on librarycamden.org for program details coming soon. Please email jpierce@librarycamden.org to request a Zoom link to attend.

Thursday, January 28, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Songwriter Sessions on Zoom. A supportive group meeting online for songwriting, performance practice, and collaborating. For more information and a link to participate, email Ken Gross at kgross@librarycamden.org.

Friday, January 29, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Explorations Read Aloud: Of Human Bondage. Local thespian Joseph Coté will read aloud selections from W. Somerset Maugham’s book. Originally published in 1915, Maugham’s masterwork is the coming-of-age story of Philip Carey, a sensitive young man consumed by an unrequited and self-destructive love. New readings become available to watch every Friday at 11:00 am in the “videos” section of the library’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page.

Friday, January 29, 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Online Chess Club. The chess club will be holding online matches every Friday. Members may also challenge other members at any time. You can join the club at https://lichess.org/team/camden-chess-club. If you need help registering or want more information contact Evan Annis at Camdenchessclub@gmail.com.