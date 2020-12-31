The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center:

Raymond- A boy, Waylon Brian Raymond born to Courtney and David Raymond of Fort Fairfield on October 6th, 2020.

Raymond- A boy, Lennon James Raymond born to Courtney and David Raymond of Fort Fairfield on October 6th, 2020.





Grass- A boy, Cade Brian Grass born to Kara and Caleb Grass of Mars Hill on October 11th, 2020.

Michaud- A girl, Evlyn Molly Michaud born to Jessica and Hunter Michaud of Caribou on October 15th, 2020.

LaPierre- A boy, Ashton Michael LaPierre born to Erika Lynn and Connor Jonathan LaPierre of Van Buren on October 22nd, 2020.

Baechle- A girl, Paisley Grace Baechle born to Sarah and Nicholas Baechle of Washburn on October 25th, 2020.

Lavigne- A girl, Kolbie Francine Lavigne born to Paula and Daryl Lavigne of Caribou on October 27th, 2020.

Lajoie- A girl, Charlotte Emma Lajoie born to Julia and Marc Lajoie of Van Buren on October 28th, 2020.

McLellan- A boy, Liam Ryan McLellan born to Lisa and Shawn McLellan of Caribou on November 2nd, 2020.

Sam- A girl, Lilian Raine Sam born to Brittany Dickinson and James Sam of Caribou on November 3rd, 2020.

Holland- A girl, Caroline Corrine Holland born to Amy and Owen Holland of Presque Isle on November 6th, 2020.

Chisholm- A girl, Rue Marie Chisholm born to Kristy and Nathan Chisholm of Van Buren on November 6th, 2020.

Whitaker- A girl, Lillian Marie Whitaker born to Chelsea and Aaron Whitaker of Mapleton on November 12th, 2020.

Ralph- A boy, Alexander Christopher Ralph born to Jamie Ralph and Christopher Castaway of Fort Fairfield on November 13th, 2020.

Forbes- A girl, Ophelia Jaclyn Forbes born to Arianna Forbes and Nicholas Pelkey of Presque Isle on November 13th, 2020.

Dufour- A boy, Kamden Craig Dufour born to Amber and KC Dufour of Caribou on November 16th, 2020.

St. Onge- A girl, Isabella Mae St. Onge born to Jenna and Maxime St. Onge of Frenchville on November 22nd, 2020.

Breneman- A girl, Everlley Paris Breneman born to Danielle Longwell of New Sweden on November 25th, 2020.

Doherty- A boy, Ryder James Doherty born to Danielle Castonguay and Carter Doherty of Fort Fairfield on November 27th, 2020.

McGlinn- A girl, Natalee Lucy McGlinn born to Erica Cyr and Matthew McGlinn of Caribou on November 29th, 2020.

Skidgel- A boy, Jameson Wayne Walter Skidgel born to Yasha Hooey and Austin Skidgel of Caribou on December 1st, 2020.

Ayotte- A boy, Ryker Shayne Ayotte born to Haley and Shayne Ayotte of Van Buren on December 3rd, 2020.

Michaud- A boy, Camden Scott Michaud born to Jordan and Michael Michaud of Presque Isle on December 4th, 2020.

Cote- A boy, Nicholas Alexander Cote born to Katelyn and Zachary Cote of Fort Fairfield on December 9th, 2020.