Seven governors came together on Wednesday to announce that interstate youth hockey competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues are suspended through at least Jan. 31, 2021. The order is an extension of a previous suspension, instated due to coronavirus concerns, that was set to end on Dec. 31.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker were all part of Wednesday’s joint statement.