Maine dentists said the pandemic is taking a toll on oral health.

Dentists are seeing more cracked teeth and jaw pain from patients who’re clenching their jaws and grinding their teeth, the Portland Press Herald reported. Patients also are complaining of headaches and teeth that are sensitive to the cold.

Dr. Todd Ray, a South Portland dentist who serves on the Maine Board of Dental Practice, believes the stress of the pandemic, along with political and social issues this year, have contributed to an increase in fractured and chipped teeth, crowns and bridges.





“Everyone’s lives are affected and there’s a lot of unknowns,” he said. “People are reporting they are a lot more stressed out.”