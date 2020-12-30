An inmate at Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren died on Tuesday night.

David Labonte, 63, of Biddeford died at 8:36 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

His cause of death wasn’t disclosed, but the department said Wednesday it wasn’t related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.





Labonte was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including manslaughter and aggravated OUI, in connection with a 2013 crash that killed Jamerico Elliot of Saco.

Labonte was under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 2, 2013, when his pickup truck slammed into a family riding bicycles on Elm Street in Biddeford. Elliot, 52, was killed and his 17-month-old son Lavarice and his wife Melodie Brennan, 30, were injured.

Labonte had a history of driving infractions, including two prior convictions for drunken driving in 2005 and 2006 and speeding convictions in 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2010.

He was scheduled for release on March 22, 2022.

The Maine State Police and Maine medical examiner’s office were notified of Labonte’s death, as is standard procedure.

Bolduc Correctional Facility houses low-risk inmates and is classified as minimum security, according to the Maine Department of Corrections’ website.