Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Seven more Mainers have died as 590 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 333. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A fourth person died Tuesday and the number of infected residents and employees has increased in at least one of the nursing homes in Caribou, Madawaska and Eagle Lake currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.





In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, Dr. Susan Tyler receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital. Credit: Courtesy of Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital

Figuring out where you fall in the coronavirus vaccine plan can be tricky. We built a quiz to help give you an idea of when it might be your turn.

In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, nurse Kayla Mitchell, left, of Maine Medical Center’s COVID ICU unit in Portland becomes the first person in the state to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: Derek Davis / Portland Press Herald via AP

We asked readers what questions you have about the process, and most of you wanted to know when you would be able to get your own shot and how it would happen. Many of those questions circled around your employment or health care conditions.

In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference in Waterville. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Both of Maine’s U.S. senators say they support increasing direct payments to Americans to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, though it remains to be seen whether a bill to do that will get a vote in the Senate before the end of the year.

The sorting equipment at Fiberight’s plant in Hampden removes recyclable items from the waste stream. Credit: Courtesy of Fiberight

If the deal goes through, it would take an estimated six to eight weeks for the new owner to reopen the plant.

In this June 21, 2020, file photo, Amara Ifeji and Ijeoma Obi, who recently graduated from Bangor High School, dealt with racism throughout their high school years at the predominantly white school. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The investigator, Portland lawyer Krystal Williams, found evidence that supports much of what the Black students told the BDN: white students called them the N-word, defended slavery and white supremacy in class discussions and teachers mixed up the identities of Black students at the predominately white high school.

Belfast police work to get an escaped goat that went for a swim Tuesday safely back to shore. Credit: Courtesy of the Belfast Police Department Credit: Courtesy of the Belfast Police Department

One thing was clear: the pet goat that escaped from its owner Tuesday in the parking lot of the Belfast Veterinary Hospital really didn’t want to go to the doctor.

Instead, the 4-year-old white goat with a green leash ran off on a jaunt that took him across U.S. Route 1 and through a retirement community, much to the delight of the residents. His great escape finished with a long swim in the frigid ocean and a dramatic rescue at sea.

Three Canada lynx walk across a field in northern Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Darrell Ouellette

Darrell Ouellette of New Sweden caught these four lynx on camera parading across his field.

Wyatt Morse, 17, reaches out toward a 750-pound bluefin tuna he and two friends caught off the coast of Maine on July 1. Credit: Courtesy of Griffin Buckwalter

We hope our animal stories have provided that respite from the pandemic for many of you. Here are our most popular from that genre, including tales from land, sea and lakes across Maine.

In other Maine news …

Sunday River Brewing loses bid to get its restaurant license back

Christmas travel in Maine fell more steeply than expected

Bangor receives initial round of COVID-19 vaccine for emergency personnel

1-ton bale of waste accidentally dumped in Penobscot Bay recovered intact

Ex-inmate sues after jail guards stayed in delivery room as she gave birth

Hannaford pharmacies preparing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations