University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new virtual cultural exchange club for youth ages 12–18 beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19 from 4–5 p.m. Additional meetings will be 9:30–10:30 a.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27; and 4–5 p.m. Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.

“4-H Virtual Passport Around the World” is a UMaine Extension 4-H special interest club designed to introduce young people from different cultural backgrounds to their peers around the world through brief presentations, hands-on activities and discussions. Countries included in the exchange are Georgia, Poland, Kosovo, Ukraine, Bangladesh and Indonesia. An Extension 4-H volunteer who also is a volunteer with Greenheart Exchange, a nonprofit international educational exchange organization, will lead the club.



The club is free to join; some materials required from participants for each session. Register and find more information on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/4-h-passport-around-the-world-spin-club/. To request a reasonable accommodation or discuss financial assistance for required materials, contact Sara Conant at 207-781-6099 or sara.conant@maine.edu.