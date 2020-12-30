PORTLAND — The Greater Portland Board of REALTORS’® online auction “Habitat for the Holidays” has raised over $25,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. The auction, which was open for bidding in November and closed on Cyber Monday, featured dozens of high-end items that brought in hundreds of bids. In addition, a matching grant of $21,390 from the Maine Association of REALTORS® Foundation brings the total to over $45,000.

“We could not be more grateful to the Greater Portland Board of REALTORS® for the incredible success of this event. Without the ability to have a physical event, they organized an amazing online experience that raised an incredible amount of funds that will help to support our building programs in Cumberland County.” said Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland Interim Executive Director John Shumadine.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland’s current project is a 3-home community in Freeport called Freeport Woods. New Habitat families will move into their homes in 2021.





Greater Portland Board of REALTORS® President Leanne Barchsdorf Nichols noted, “This year was full of unknowns, disappointments, challenges and tragedies. Through it all, our determination guided us to adapt and innovate in all aspects of our board’s operations. Our commitment to Habitat for Humanity never wavered, as the needs are great. The success of this effort shows exactly who we are; REALTORS® truly care about our community, and we look forward to helping these families get into their new homes!”