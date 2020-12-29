The University of Maine men’s Hockey East home games against UMass Lowell this weekend have been moved to Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts. Credit: Courtesy of UMaine athletics

The University of Maine men’s Hockey East home games against UMass Lowell this weekend have been moved to Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts, due to the state of Maine’s COVID-19 protocols limiting indoor events to 50-plus people.

The games will be played at 6 p.m. on Sunday and at 3 p.m. on Monday instead of Friday and Saturday nights in Orono.

The Black Bears came off 10-day quarantine on Sunday after a UMaine player had a false-positive rapid antigen test just before a series at UMass Lowell. The follow-up PCR test, which is more conclusive and accurate, showed the player negative for COVID-19.

But the team still had to be quarantined.

Maine remains the only state in New England that hasn’t hosted a college hockey game this season.

UMaine hasn’t played since a two-game series at New Hampshire on Dec. 11-12 — two games that were supposed to be played in Orono.

The teams skated to a 1-1 tie in the opener but UMaine won the shootout 3-2 and then UNH posted a 6-2 victory in the second game.

Following the series at UMass Lowell, the Black Bears are scheduled to play a pair of 2 p.m. games at Vermont on Jan. 8-9, which would give them a stretch of four games in seven days.

There has not been a positive COVID-19 test in the men’s hockey program, but they have had eight games postponed or canceled.

UMass Lowell is 1-1 with a 4-2 loss to Providence on Dec. 13 and a 2-1 win over UConn on Dec. 21.