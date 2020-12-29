Two men armed with semi-automatic handguns robbed the Cumberland Farms at 49 Pine St. on Monday before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Portland Police Department.

The clerk was not injured and no customers were in the store at the time of the robbery, police said.

The first suspect is described as a younger looking Black man, around 5’8”- 5’10” and 175 lbs. He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a gray hood and sleeves and a mask. The second suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man, around the same height and 150 lbs. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask, police said.





If anyone has any information, call 207-874-8575.