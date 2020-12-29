Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s from north to south, with cloudy skies in the north and sunshine in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died as 439 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll stands at 326. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Aroostook County will get both COVID-19 vaccines earlier than it otherwise would have thanks to good planning by two St. John Valley pharmacists.





The passage of a coronavirus-related stimulus package does not mean Maine will bring back coronavirus-related restrictions.

The legislation, supported by all four members of Maine’s congressional delegation, is expected to send billions of dollars into Maine, but the timeline for its arrival is unclear. The Mills administration was evaluating the bill on Monday to determine how much the state would get and when, a spokesperson said.

PLUS: The fate of Trump’s demand for expanded $2,000 direct relief payments to Americans now rests with the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.

For two consecutive weeks starting Dec. 14, the state has received about 2,000 fewer doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines than anticipated. It’s not possible to say how long the shortage of vaccine doses will prolong the first phase of inoculation in the state, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah.

PLUS: As the state prepares to broaden its vaccination efforts, we want to know what questions you have about the vaccines and how they will be distributed.

Norumbega Hall in downtown Bangor sold to local developer

A Bangor property development company has purchased 40 Harlow St., a prominent downtown Bangor building better known as Norumbega Hall, from economic development nonprofit Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

Rising rural brewer evolves to survive pandemic, robbery and obstacles of 2020

Pivoting quickly has been key for Fluvial Brewing to cope with the rapid changes of 2020 and survive the pandemic.

6 tales of long-lost things that were found in 2020

Amid the daily downer of rising COVID-19 cases, unlikely local stories of astonishing kindness refused to completely die.

3 bucks prepare to square off in this great trail camera photo

These three young bucks appear to be having a territorial squabble.

