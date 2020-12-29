Special re-airing of special from Downtown Bangor will run in real time on Facebook

BANGOR — The Nite Show with Danny Cashman has done one live broadcast from the Downtown Bangor New Year’s Eve ball drop in its 10-year history. That broadcast was to ring in 2014 on a blistering cold night, live from West Market Square in Bangor. This year, for the first time in seven years, that broadcast will be rerun — in its entirety — in real time on “The Nite Show’s” Facebook page.

“We’re saying goodbye to 2020 the best way we know how. By ringing in 2014,” said Nite Show host Danny Cashman. “We’re taking that entire broadcast — blemishes and all — and making it available starting at 11:30 on New Year’s Eve through our Facebook page. That means people can count down to midnight and see the joy on the frozen faces of their friends and neighbors, and think back to a time when we could gather to celebrate these things, and look forward to the day when we can do it again.”





In addition to the ball drop and countdown to midnight, “The Nite Show New Year’s Mockin’ Eve 2014” featured clips and highlights from the show’s episodes throughout 2013, as well as live “on the street” interviews with Bari Newport of Penobscot Theatre Company, “Timber” Tina Scheer, then-City Council Chair Ben Sprague, the winners of the Mr. & Mrs. Paul Bunyan contest, locals who made their way downtown for the festivities, and Pat Michaud of Maine Street R&B revue. The special also featured live performances from Rustic Overtones and comedian George Hamm, both up the road at Penobscot Theatre Company’s Bangor Opera House. The plan is to replace older commercials with current highlights and/or full performances from the past year of “The Nite Show.”

“I think it will be fun to watch all of this again because not only is it a reminder of the vibrancy of this community and what awaits us after the pandemic, but it’s a snapshot of a moment in time,” said Cashman. “Just looking at a listing of guests that were on this show in 2013 opened a floodgate of memories, and I hope the same will happen for anyone taking time to watch it on New Year’s Eve.”

“The Nite Show” is one of very few locally produced shows to use a late night talk show format. Modeled after shows done by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Conan O’ Brien, the current version of the 30-minute weekly show features a 6-piece house band (Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band), a live announcer/co-host (Christie Robinson) and many elements familiar to late night television viewers.

“The Nite Show” celebrated 10 continuous years on the air in 2020, and has gone through a number of COVID-forced changes this year, including time broadcasting from Cashman’s basement, a conference room, and later back at the home base of The Gracie Theatre in Bangor, but without a live audience.

The rerun of “The Nite Show New Year’s Mockin’ Eve 2014” was originally produced by WABI creative services and will be available exclusively online, via The Nite Show’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/TheNiteShowMaine, and possibly through the show’s other social media pages.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” originates from The Gracie Theatre in Bangor and is broadcast statewide. The show is seen Saturday nights in Bangor at 11:30 on WABI-TV5 (CBS); Saturday nights in Portland at 10:30 on WPFO, FOX 23, and 1 a.m. on WGME CBS 13; and in Presque Isle on Saturday nights at midnight on WAGM FOX 8.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” has regularly ranked as the No. 1 show on Saturday late nights in Eastern & Central Maine through WABI TV in Bangor. The show recently passed the milestone of producing 550 episodes. “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” received the first Arts & Culture Award from the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce in January of 2020 and a Telly Award for excellence in TV/Film Entertainment in 2016. “The Nite Show” has also been nominated for seven New England Regional EMMY® Awards and the Fusion:Bangor FLAVA on two occasions. The show is produced by students and faculty from the New England School of Communications at Husson University in Bangor.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is a production of Cashman Communications, in association with Gray Broadcasting, INC.

On the web:

The Nite Show – http://www.theniteshowmaine.com

WABI-TV – http://www.wabi.tv/

WPFO-TV – http://www.fox23maine.com

WGME-TV – http://www.wgme.com

WAGM-TV – http://www.wagmtv.com

New England School of Communications – http://www.nescom.edu/Husson University – http://www.husson.edu/