Pathfinders is a grief support group for children and their families or caregivers who are experiencing the death of a loved one. Children find help in sharing feelings and experiences with other children their own age. Feelings are expressed and released through stories, games, drawings, discussions, play and other activities. Teens and young adults are welcome too and meet separately in a supportive and confidential setting.

This session will take place via ZOOM and will be over a seven-week period starting Monday, Jan. 18. It will take place Monday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. If you are struggling with managing the grief of your young family members ages 4 to young adult, consider joining this session.

Participants will need a device that can connect to the internet. There is no fee to participate however, we welcome contributions to sustain the program. For more information contact Misty Fitzgerald at 207-275-2108.