A Lewiston man has been charged with drunken driving after crashing an empty UPS truck Wednesday into a pedestrian walk along U.S. Route 1 in Brunswick.

John O’Brion, 32, is charged with operating while under the influence of intoxicants, driving to endanger and criminal mischief, according to Brunswick police.

O’Brion was driving a 2008 Freightliner delivery truck southbound on Route 1 near Cooks Corner about 5:36 p.m. when he struck and jumped the guardrail, police said Thursday. The UPS truck crashed through fences on either side of the walking path before coming to rest.





No pedestrians were injured.

O’Brion was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with injuries not considered life-threatening. Information about his condition was not released.

A passenger in the truck was not injured, police said.

The UPS truck was demolished. Damage to the pedestrian path and fencing was estimated at $6,000.