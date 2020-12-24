The Ellsworth City Council has changed its plans for recruiting a new city manager after a previous finalist withdrew from consideration. The council is now negotiating with interim manager and current police chief Glenn Moshier to take the job on a permanent basis.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier. Credit: Courtesy of the city of Ellsworth

The council had previously decided to launch a new search for a city manager beginning in January, after the earlier finalist decided against taking the job.

However, after the council decided to advertise the position again, Moshier expressed interest in taking the role himself, and councilors unanimously decided to begin negotiations with him using the original employment criteria, according to Council Chair Dale Hamilton.





“We already knew what we were looking for,” Hamilton said. “He had the skill set, and he’s obviously in the interim role for a reason.”

Moshier has been serving as interim manager since Labor Day after the retirement of former City Manager David Cole. He’s been the police chief for four years and was not one of the original 18 applicants for the permanent city manager role, according to the Ellsworth American.

The previous finalist, who has not been publicly identified, withdrew from consideration in order to stay in his current job, according to Hamilton.

If Moshier eventually accepts the manager position, councilors would have to vote to approve the appointment, possibly at the Jan. 11 council meeting, Hamilton said. He noted that there is precedent for cities hiring internally for leadership roles, including the promotion of previous Ellsworth City Manager Michelle Beal from within the municipal ranks in 2007.