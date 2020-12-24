HOULTON — Katahdin Trust, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced the promotion of Sam Clockedile to assistant vice president, marketing officer. In his new role, Clockedile will continue to be responsible for the implementation of marketing campaigns, promotions and community relations efforts for all 16 locations of Katahdin Trust.

“With Sam’s 10 years of bank marketing experience at Katahdin Trust, he delivers a wealth of industry knowledge,” said Krista K. Putnam, senior vice president, marketing of Katahdin Trust. “This promotion recognizes the vital role he plays in positioning our brand of community banking. I look forward to Sam’s continued marketing efforts and his contributions to the growth and success of our company.”

Based at the Bank’s operations center in Houlton, Clockedile has held various positions of increasing responsibility within the marketing department since joining Katahdin Trust in 2010. These positions include marketing coordinator, marketing & advertising specialist, and most recently, marketing officer. In May 2018 Clockedile obtained his Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) certification.





A native of Mars Hill, Clockedile graduated from the University of Maine Presque Isle where he attained his B.S. in business administration and management. In addition to his CFMP certification, he has completed the Young Professionals Institute, Northern New England School of Banking and the American Bankers Association’s Bank Marketing School. Clockedile has also earned his Supervisor Certificate, Bank Marketing and General Banking Diplomas from the Northern New England Center for Financial Training. He resides in Mars Hill with his wife Abby, son Jayce and daughter Vera.

Katahdin Trust, founded in 1918, is a community bank based in Houlton that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from sixteen full-service branches in northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN and was named to the 2020 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.