BANGOR — The Bangor Public Library will host a Family Friendly New Year’s Eve from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31. This event is free and accessible on the YouTube channels and Facebook pages of Bangor Public Library and partners. More details about the activities will be added as we get closer to New Year’s Eve.

To register for a reminder for this event, please fill out the form at https://www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/new-years-2020. We will email a reminder a couple of days before the event.

You may contact the library by phone 207-947-8336 ext. 127 or email candis.joyce@bangorpubliclibrary.org for more information or if you have questions.