To help sustain a deer herd through winter, Brownville created a deer pantry where hoofed friends can stop by for a snack. With daily feedings at 9 a.m., the webcams show off six views of the pantry from right at the trough to a wide shot where you can see all the deer gather.

This is part of the Three Rivers Community webcam project that has more than 20 webcams providing views of the region, which includes towns such as Milo, Brownville, Sebec and more. The project was started by a high school sophomore nearly 25 years ago to show how rural Mainers are finding new uses for technology to stay connected.

Check out the deer pantry from all the angles.