Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 10 Mainers have died as 461 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now at least 8,556 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 303. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills has extended a state of civil emergency for the 10th time since the coronavirus pandemic started, her office announced on Tuesday. The extension will last through Jan. 20, 2021.
It took this Canadian woman 3 flights to see her fiance who lives an hour away in Maine
The U.S.-Canada border shutdown abruptly ended a long practice of openness and freedom of movement between the two countries, splitting up families, friends and people in cross-border relationships.
Pop-punk rocker looking for long-lost guitar he sold at Portland Denny’s for cigarettes
If you own a Gibson Les Paul Jr. electric guitar, take a look at the serial number. It might be the one he’s searching for.
Bangor intersection has the most crashes in Penobscot County
Penobscot County’s most crash-prone intersection in recent years has been the busy confluence of I-395, Odlin Road and outer Hammond Street in Bangor. As a result, the city has started looking at how to make the interchange safer.
Almost as many Maine university students finished their courses this semester as in 2019
Nearly as many students at Maine’s public universities stuck with their courses throughout the semester this past fall compared with a year ago, even as the COVID-19 pandemic shook up life and learning on campus.
Virus relief offers good news for struggling Maine performance venues
$15 billion included in a federal relief bill could prop up independent performance venues hard hit by the pandemic.
Fanny Wadling returns to UMaine basketball line-up after last season’s absence
When University of Maine fifth-year senior forward Fanny Wadling took the court in Sunday’s 63-62 win over Northeastern University, it was her first appearance in a regular season game since March 23, 2019.
Unlikely animal pairings caught on trail cam around the same Searsport tree
This backyard “meeting tree” is popular with local critters. And they don’t show up alone.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills ‘likely’ to run for 2022 reelection as showdown with Paul LePage looms
Last-ditch attempt to reach deal on St. John Valley regional school fails
Maine supreme court upholds life sentence in Bangor box truck fire murders
Out-of-state buyers put Maine home sales on track for record year
Jobless Mainers get one-time $600 relief check
Maine bishop calls on Catholics to try ‘different Christmas’