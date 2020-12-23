PRESQUE ISLE — Bryan Thompson, CEO and owner of Thompson Financial Group has announced Benjamin Shaw has joined its Presque Isle and Bangor-based financial services firm as chief operating officer.

Prior to joining Thompson Financial Group, Shaw served as the chief business officer at the University of Maine at Presque Isle (his alma mater) for five years. Shaw also held a variety of management positions at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service Center in Limestone for 12 years, which included serving as the deputy site director. Shaw graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in 2004. He earned his master’s of science in business from Husson University in 2009. In 2015 Shaw became a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

He holds his Series 65 Investment Advisor Representative (IAR) and life and health insurance producer licenses.





“I am very excited and pleased to join Thompson Financial Group,” Shaw said. “Helping others with their financial future has always been a dream of mine. Having the opportunity to join such a great and growing team is an added bonus that I am very thankful for. I look forward to making connections and helping you plan for your future”

Shaw is accepting new clients, and is prepared to provide estate planning, investment advising and insurance services. He can be reached at 207-764-3302 or at bshaw@growwithtfg.com.

Shaw and his wife Sasha reside in Mapleton with their two boys, Reed and Grant, with their third boy, Myles, on the way.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Ben as an integral part of our executive management team. He brings a wealth of business experience and financial acumen to our firm and he will hit the ground running providing trusted advice to his clients. I look forward to working closely with Ben and our CEO and owner Bryan Thompson for years to come as we continue to grow our firm and provide our clients with the high level of client service they have become accustomed to since our founding in 1962,” stated Brian Hamel, former managing partner, COO and current financial advisor at Thompson Financial Group.

Benjamin Shaw offers products and services using the following business names; Thompson Financial Group- insurance and financial services/Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), Member FINRA/SIPC-securities and investments. AIC is not affiliated with Thompson Financial Group.