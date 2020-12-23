Louie Koll has re-joined OUT Maine as a volunteer in OUT Maine’s Emerging Leaders Program. His help is very much appreciated as OUT Maine expands its virtual programming to reach more youth.

“I’m so grateful for the work that OUT Maine is doing and am very excited to be a part of it,” said Koll, “I just started volunteering last month and am helping the emerging leaders group on their project and discussions. I moved to the Midcoast region after my maritime education in Buzzards Bay, and have been so pleased to find this wonderful community of leaders and youth. The queer community works best when we work together.”

The Emerging Leaders Group is for LGBTQ+ and allied youth ages 16-22. This group of creative young adults meets once a week online and focuses on long-term projects that give voice to LGBTQ+ youth. This winter the Emerging Leaders group will be producing podcasts for and about LGBTQ+ folks.





Along with OUT Maine’s Youth Engagement Coordinator Leah Trommer; Koll will co-facilitate the program as the teen and tween participants produce, record and publish their very own podcasts.

OUT Maine is currently offering three weekly virtual programs for LGBTQ+ and allied youth and young adults. Mondays at 3:30 p.m. is the Emerging Leaders Group (ages 16-22), Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. is Youth Group (ages 9-13) and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. is Teen Group (ages 12-17). OUT Maine also hosts a Parent Night on the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. and a Trans Youth Support Group on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. To learn more and to sign up for any of these FREE online programs, please visit www.outmaine.org/programs.

OUT Maine works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions and gender identities. In partnership with their allies and families, OUT Maine supports, educates and empowers these youth in their journey from adolescence to adulthood. For more information, or to support OUT’s critical work on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth, please visit their website, www.outmaine.org.