Women’s basketball

MAINE vs. HARTFORD

Time, site: Tuesday, Wednesday, 1 p.m., Chase Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 3-0, Hartford 0-0

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 51-29, UMaine 69-52 on Feb. 1, 2020





Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (25.3 points per game, 10 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2 assists), 5-8 G Anne Simon (10.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.3 spg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (10 ppg, 4.7 apg, 1.7 rpg), 6-2 F Abbe Laurence (8 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-7 G Alba Orois (5.7 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 rpg), 6-1 Fanny Wadling (2 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 2 blocks per game); Hartford (last year’s stats)— 5-5 G Jada Lucas (12.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.5 spg), 5-8 G Jordan McLemore (9.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.3 apg), 6-2 F Charlette Leurs (6.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg), 6-0 F Sierra Smith (5.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 5-8 G Kaela Dothard (3.2 ppg, 2 rpg), 5-4 G Irene Primo (2.1 ppg)

Game notes: The Hawks went 1-28 under first-year head coach Morgan Valley last season but the win came over America East regular season champion Stony Brook 70-67 in their last regular season game. Lucas and McLemore were their leading scorers and were the only two Hawks who started all 29 games. Smith started 19. Valley, a long-time Division I assistant, has brought in four freshmen and three transfers. UMaine enters with a 13-game winning streak dating back to last season. Millan has scored 30 or more points in two of UMaine’s first three games including 33 in Sunday’s 63-62 victory at Northeastern. She is shooting 54.4 percent from the floor and is the nation’s 10th-leading scorer. UMaine is limiting opponents to 36.9 percent shooting from the floor and forcing 17 turnovers per game. Wadling made her first appearance in a regular season game in 21 months against Northeastern and the 2018-19 America East rebound leader had two points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in 12 minutes. UMaine has won the last four games against Hartford and has won eight of its last nine games at Hartford.