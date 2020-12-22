Former University of Maine All-American defensive lineman Pat Ricard, who is in his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens, has been named to the American Football Conference Pro Bowl team for the second straight season.

He is only the second former Black Bear to earn a berth in a Pro Bowl, joining former Jacksonville Jaguars special teams standout Montell Owens.

Ricard, one of few two-way players in the NFL, has been used exclusively as a fullback and a





special teams player this season.

The Pro Bowl will be held virtually this season.

He has a career-high nine receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown but, more importantly, he is a force in the Ravens’ impressive ground game.

Th 6-foot-3, 311-pound Ricard is a punishing blocker and the Ravens are averaging 172.7 rushing yards per game, which is top in the league.

They are averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Ricard has played in 13 games for the 9-5 Ravens, missing one game after being one of several Ravens players who was put on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

He missed the 19-14 loss to Pittsburgh on Dec. 2.

The Ravens have since won three in a row.

He had two catches for 10 yards in last Sunday’s 40-14 win over Jacksonville.

Ricard has been on the field for 312 plays on offense and 76 on special teams. He has not taken a snap on defense.

He has played in 55 career games for the Ravens and has 21 receptions for 104 yards and four TDs. He also has been involved in 18 tackles including four for lost yards and a sack.

During his four years at UMaine, the Spencer, Massachusetts, native was involved in 208 tackles in 44 games including 47.5 for loss and 18 sacks. He also deflected 11 passes, forced three fumbles, recovered one and he blocked two kicks.