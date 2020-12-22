Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a Robbinston home over the weekend, according to state police.

The shooting on Saturday afternoon occurred during a family fight, according to investigators.

Joshua Styles, 34, of Robbinston, was arrested on Tuesday for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Jaycee Styles, 25, also of Robbinston, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, police said.





Jaycee Styles was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after the shooting with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, and he is expected to recover.

Both have bailed out and anticipate a court date in February 2021.

This is still an active investigation and no further details are available at this time, police said.