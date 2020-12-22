The Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge has come to an end, but your adventures in the kitchen don’t have to.

Here’s a reminder of all the dishes from “The Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook” we cooked over the past six weeks during the challenge, a partnership between the Bangor Daily News and Maine Public.

In week one, we tried an Apple Walnut Cake recipe submitted by Julie Greene of Falmouth.





In week two, we tried a Chocolate Stout Donut recipe submitted by Amber Lambke of Skowhegan.

In week three, we tried a New England Boiled Dinner recipe submitted by Ann Sloatman of South Portland.

The Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge. Credit: BDN and Maine Public graphic

In week four, we tried a Baked Yellow-Eye Beans recipe submitted by Martha Hadley of Fort Fairfield.

In week five, we tried a Holiday Cranberry Pudding recipe submitted by Rachel Henderson of Portland.

And in week six, we tried a Squash Dinner Rolls recipe submitted by Linda Russell of Fryeburg.

We also had a lovely Zoom event where the book’s creators talked about the project and how it came together.

And we gave away several copies of the book. Congrats to Bev Petell of Wayne, Sarah Chavis of Fairfield, Katie Dunn of Denmark and Layne Rowe of Bangor who were selected as the week six winners. They each won a copy of the “The Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook.”

Even though the Dash of Maine Holiday Cooking Challenge has come to an end, you can keep on going with your own challenges. Maybe even make it a family affair — gather a group of friends and family and try cooking the same recipe each week. Then just an application like Zoom to gather and share your results and thoughts.

Or just do it yourself. Maybe you can even cook your way through a book.

Whatever you do, just keep on cooking if you love it.