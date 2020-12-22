Here is the Christmas Mass schedule for Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord:
Thursday, Dec. 24
4 p.m. – Holy Family Church, Old Town
4 p.m. – Holy Family Parish Hall, Old Town
6 p.m. – St. Ann, Bradley
6 p.m. – Our Lady of Wisdom, Orono
7:30 p.m. – Holy Family Church, Old Town
Friday, Dec. 25
12 a.m. (Midnight) – Holy Family Church, Old Town
8 a.m. – Holy Family Church, Old Town
9:30 a.m. – St. Ann, Bradley
You must register for Mass ahead of time by calling 207-827-4000 or going online to https://resurrectionofthelord.org/mass-registration.