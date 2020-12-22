CAMDEN — PEOPLE magazine editors have selected LooHoo’s Wooly Tug Toy the Best Plush Dog Toy of the year.

People Pet Awards 2020 recognizes 18 dog and cat products, from treats to leashes to toys, in the Dec. 21 issue of the national publication on newsstands now.

“Testers worried this 100 percent wool toy wouldn’t hold up to playful pooches, but quickly discovered it ‘withstands a ton of chewing, pulling, tugging and tossing,’” reads the description in the three-page feature.





The all-natural LooHoo Wooly Tug Toy is made with 100 percent domestic wool and available in light gray. Each toy is between 14 and 16 inches and retails for $22.

“We are so proud to be among the award recipients, all of whom have innovative products in the pet world,” says LooHoo proprietress Cyndi Prince. “The designation affirms that dogs find the Wooly Tug Toy lots of fun, and PEOPLE recognizes the benefits of the toy—it’s soft on the teeth and environmentally friendly.”

Check out the complete list of People Pet Awards 2020 winners at https://people.com/pets/top-pet-products-2020/.

Based in Camden, LooHoo began in 2010 when Cyndi Prince set out to create a healthy home environment for their newborn son and focused on the laundry room. Unlike dryer sheets and fabric softeners, LooHoo Wool Dryer Balls are reusable and will naturally soften clothes – all without the use of harmful chemicals. For more information, visit Loo-Hoo.com.