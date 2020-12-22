SOUTH PORTLAND — Thanks to the students at Holy Cross School in South Portland, the wider community is able to keep up with the weeks of Advent. The seventh-graders created Advent “candles” that are visible for blocks.

Advent wreaths traditionally feature four candles, three purple and one pink or rose colored. During Advent, candles are progressively lit week by week, beginning with a single purple candle. During the second week, two purple candles are lit, followed by two purple candles and the pink candle during the third week, and then all four candles. The rose-colored or pink candle coincides with the Third Sunday of Advent (Gaudete Sunday), on which the priest also wears pink or rose. It is a time of celebration, noting that Advent is nearing completion and Christmas is near.