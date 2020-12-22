ROCKLAND — Local alternative rock trio Drive by Todd is celebrating the release of their new single “Problems.”

Drive by Todd is a Maine-based alternative rock band established in 2013 by drummer Peyton Clark (Peytonious Maximus) and lead guitarist Jake Nagy. In 2017, vocalist/bassist/rhythm guitarist Joanna Grierson joined the fold and their collective creative juices created a zesty, powerful punch of rock!

Drive by Todd recently won first place in Knox County’s Best of the Best Local Band. They recorded their new single at Cosmic Chicken Studios in Rockland,. Since they cannot play any live shows during the pandemic, they wanted to release something for everyone to listen to.





“Problems is a hard hitting, female fronted garage rock/classic rock inspired anthem that will excite fans of the White Stripes, Jet and The Black Keys. It’s about standing up for yourself and letting go of toxic relationships and patterns. It’s the perfect angsty way to send off 2020,” says Grierson.

Limited edition merch will be sold on Teespring.com and the single will be released Christmas Day on all streaming platforms. They look forward to playing for everyone again and hope you enjoy this new song!