BELFAST — The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ will present “Christmas in Story and Song,” a service of scriptures and carols, portrayed by the children and members of the First Church. The program will air on the local access stations in Belfast (BCTV) and Searsport (SCTV) on Spectrum cable channel 2, on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 and 9 p.m. and on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The program will also be available beginning Christmas Eve on the church website ( www.firstchurchinbelfast.org ) as well as on the church Facebook page @FirstChurchinBelfastUCC.

The pastors and congregation invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the birth of Christ.