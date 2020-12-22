BLUE HILL — There will be a Christmas Eve Service of Lessons and Carols (via Zoom) offered by the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill on Thursday, Dec. 24 at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon. Rev. Nick Davis will lead the service along with others. There will also be a recording made of that Zoom service which will be available for days or weeks afterward as well.

We hope you will come! All Zoom and recording information is available on the church website: www.bluehillcongregational.org. All are welcome!!