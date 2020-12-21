The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Storer H. Rowley, a former foreign correspondent and national editor for the Chicago Tribune, is an adjunct lecturer in journalism and communication at Northwestern University.

With the Electoral College vote last Monday certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, the nation now has official confirmation that Biden and Kamala Harris won and will take office on Jan. 20.





So why are so many Americans still angry, unsure and protesting? Instead of being gracious losers, President Donald Trump and his Republican co-conspirators are vowing to fight on for his fabricated, evidence-free fantasy that the election he lost by 306 electoral votes to 232, and more than 7 million in the popular vote, was somehow stolen by Democrats.

It was not. No credible, legal evidence supports that damaging narrative. Partisanship aside, Democrats and Republicans alike worry the real conspiracy rests in Trump’s anti-democratic plan to cry fraud and delegitimize an election he lost resoundingly. Even many Republicans see it as a cynical disgrace degrading their party. Here in the Land of Lincoln, that’s heartbreaking and unforgivable.

Democracy breaks down when legions of sore losers won’t concede, or when supporters are silent in the face of authoritarian power grabs, or when they threaten election officials in both parties for doing their jobs diligently and refusing calls to corrupt the process.

The election was seven weeks ago. The real priority today should be defeating COVID-19, which has infected more than 16 million Americans and claimed 300,000 lives so far as the first vaccine goes into arms. Yet, large numbers of Republican leaders in Congress and the states seem AWOL in fighting the virus with science, but they have plenty of time to damage democracy, deny electoral reality and battle for Trump’s baseless claims.

Whether they view it as a coup in progress, a crime or just crazy talk, many Americans increasingly are alarmed this dangerous and delusional attempt to overturn a legal, fair election has gone way too far, even for Trump, and it now undermines confidence in the central pillar of U.S. democracy, free elections reflecting the will of the people.

Trump allies threaten now to bring alternate slates of GOP electors to meddle in the congressional vote Jan. 6, when the results of the Electoral College are validated. That’s outrageous and a continued assault on democracy.

After the U.S. Supreme Court rejected two legal attempts by Trump supporters to subvert the election, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, Allen West, issued a statement hinting at secession for a group of red states, declaring, “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

The outrage among many Democrats was immediate and predictable, but even some conservative Republicans objected strongly. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, tweeted that the Texas GOP should apologize, retract that statement and “fire Allen West and anyone else associated with this.” His tweet concluded, “My guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no.”

What would Honest Abe make of dishonest Donald, a defeated one-term president who has fooled some of the people all of the time? Trump has put the party of Lincoln in dire straits, breeding a cult of followers whose loyalty, often enough, is more to Trump than to the party — now stoked by internal divisions and bolstered by lazy lawyers, election fabulists, uncaring xenophobes and white supremacists.

Tragically, Trump’s serial lying has hurt his most loyal supporters — especially reckless mischaracterizations playing down the virus and promising America had turned the corner (more Americans are dying from COVID-19 daily now than were killed on 9/11 or at Pearl Harbor).

As a businessman, Trump used a playbook that often relied on filing lawsuits against his enemies, never admitting defeat, always claiming success and staying ever on the attack. But he is running out of legal options in the political game. Anyone can file a lawsuit. They’re a dime a dozen, but he and his supporters have lost dozens of them now trying to disenfranchise millions of voters who chose Biden.

The president vowed to fight on. That is his right, but he has no evidence and he is doing irreparable damage.

Trump and his enablers have spun their web of false claims in the courts, in political discourse and in their obedient media outlets. Yet, thankfully, the democratic system has held: The voters picked Biden, the electors have spoken, the courts have thrown out virtually all of the Trump camp’s nonsensical lawsuits, and federal, state and local officials in both parties have defended the outcome of the Nov. 3 election as valid, lawful and one of the most secure in history.

As Lincoln is often quoted as saying, “You cannot fool all of the people all the time.”