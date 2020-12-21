Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s from north to south, with partly sunny skies in the north. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine CDC reported 230 new coronavirus cases in Maine on Sunday. There are now 7,860 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 292. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The state said Friday it is not safe for schools in Cumberland County to remain open for full-time, in-person instruction for the first time.
COVID-19 vaccines to roll out in Maine nursing homes today
Maine nursing home residents and staff are scheduled to get a first round of coronavirus vaccines on Monday as part of a federal partnership with pharmacy chains, though a reduction in doses will lead the program to roll out slower than expected.
Maine’s hard-hit tourism industry falls back on its historic clean outdoor roots
Tourism’s rise to become one of Maine’s top industries began long ago, but the reasons people flock here — clean water, fresh air and outdoor activities — have mirrored that history during the coronavirus pandemic. While tourism statewide was down more than 30 percent this year, it has recovered from the Great Depression and other calamities in the past. Some areas popular then bucked trends to see visitors increase in 2020.
Nurses: EMMC should cancel elective procedures and patient visits
The union representing more than 900 nurses at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is demanding that the Bangor hospital cancel elective procedures and most patient visits as it admits record numbers of coronavirus patients and deals with an outbreak that has infected at least 30 people.
Survivor of Nazi Germany among the 13 dead in Deer Isle nursing home’s virus outbreak
Maria Reddaway’s daughter thought if her mother could survive growing up in Nazi Germany, she could survive the COVID-19 pandemic, too.
Maine saw 6 signs of a warming climate throughout 2020
Six types of weather events that struck Maine in 2020 — drought, wildfires, storms, floods, warming oceans and rising sea levels — are expected to make return visits in the coming years as climate change continues to affect the state.
Portland photographer’s vintage pictures make people ‘less sad for what they’ve lost’
John Duncan’s 70s photos are not epic. They’re the opposite. Rather than depicting news events, protests or disasters, they illustrate simple, daily life.
Hunting and ATVing increased this year as more Mainers headed outdoors
The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed travel and hampered traditional vacation plans over the past nine months, but those who enjoy outdoor activities like hunting and ATV riding seem to have spent more time doing so than in pre-pandemic years.
Pandemic leads more Mainers to work fewer hours or in less-skilled jobs
The tens of thousands of underemployed Mainers are in addition to the 33,500 workers in the state who were unemployed in November, according to federal data, as more than 30,000 people who have dropped out of the workforce since the start of the pandemic.
This bear has got an eye on you. And it brought backup.
Bears are among Maine’s most iconic animals, and seeing one — even on a trail camera — is a true treat.
In other Maine news …
Diagnosed with COVID, they spent their last night together holding hands
Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits
Mainer making homemade music videos to find a match for his kidney transplant
Fewer loons found in Maine, but population still rebounding
Jefferson man killed in police shooting identified
Sunday River Brewing fighting state’s decision not to renew its restaurant license
State fire marshal unable to determine cause of 2019 downtown Old Town fire