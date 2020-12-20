The Hartford Hawks used a 3-pointer from Hunter Marks with two seconds left on Saturday to subdue the University of Maine 63-60 but they didn’t need any dramatics on Sunday.

After spotting the Black Bears the game’s first point, the Hawks rattled off a 9-1 run and led the rest of the way en route to a 65-50 victory at Chase Arena in West Hartford, Connecticut.

It was the first America East series of the season for both teams. Hartford has won five in a row.





On Sunday, the Hawks (5-2) used a 22-11 spurt to build a 35-20 halftime lead before the Black Bears closed the gap by scoring the first eight points of the second half, six by newcomer LeChaun DuHart.

The Black Bears (0-2) were within nine midway through the second half when D.J. Mitchell’s 3-pointer and two Marks free throws gave Hartford some breathing room and UMaine couldn’t get any closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Mitchell finished with a game-high 21 points as he went 7-for-9 from the floor and 6-for-8 from the 3-point arc. He also made two steals.

Miroslav Stafl contributed 17 points and eight rebounds. Michael Dunne chipped in with six points and three rebounds. P.J. Henry produced four points, seven assists and four rebounds, Mose Flowers corralled seven rebounds and Thomas Webley scored six points.

Vilgot Larsson’s 11 points and five rebounds paced the Black Bears. DuHart and Adefolarin Adetogun provided nine points apiece. Ja’Shonte’ Wright-Mcleish chipped in with five rebounds and three steals.

Hartford shot 46.2 percent from the floor compared to UMaine’s 38.9 percent and outrebounded UMaine 37-25.

UMaine went just 13-for-23 from the foul line.

On Saturday, UMaine rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to take a 60-57 lead on Stephane Ingo’s 3-pointer with 1:33 remaining in regulation.

But Marks tied it with a three 47 seconds later and then won it with two seconds remaining.

Marks went 3-for-4 beyond the 3-point arc in the game and wound up with 11 points.

Traci Carter had a game-high 15 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Austin Williams had nine points and eight rebounds, Flowers had eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals and Stafl contributed five points and eight rebounds.

Adetogun’s 14 points, four rebounds and three steals led UMaine and DuHart had 13 points, four assists and two steals. Ingo wound up with eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

UMaine visits Boston College on Tuesday.