A North Conway, New Hampshire, man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly assaulted two women at a home in the Cumberland County town of Baldwin.

A woman who was barefoot in the snow went to a neighbor’s house Friday and said she had just escaped an assault at a nearby residence and needed help, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The woman reported that a 76-year-old woman who is the homeowner, and another woman, were still inside the house, and that her boyfriend was threatening them both with a knife, police said.





Deputies spoke to James C. Caston, 26, of North Conway, who police said had blood on his hands. They found the homeowner and another woman at the house on Pequawket Trail (Route 113). One woman reportedly had facial injuries and blood on her clothing, police said.

Caston and his girlfriend had stayed at the residence the night prior, and sometime that day had gotten into a fight, and a physical assault allegedly followed, according to the police report. The female friend tried to intervene, but Caston allegedly assaulted her too.

Police said Caston threatened the women and the homeowner with a knife, tried to strangle the women with an electrical cord and smashed through a door using a baseball bat.

Caston was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of gross sexual assault, obstructing a report of a crime, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal mischief.

The women were treated for their injuries at the scene. Caston is being held without bail.