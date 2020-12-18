Men’s Basketball

MAINE at HARTFORD

Time, site: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; Chase Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 0-0, Hartford 3-2

Series, last meeting: Hartford leads 46-32, UMaine 71-65 on 3/3/20





Key players: Maine (2019-20 statistics) — 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds per game), 6-9 F Stephane Ingo, (4.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 blocked shots), Mykhailo Yagodin (4.3 ppg); Hartford — 6-3 G Moses Flowers (15.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.6 steals), 6-1 G Traci Carter (10.0 ppg, 2.6 assists, 2.6 spg), 6-9 F Hunter Marks (9.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg), 6-4 G Austin Williams (9.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine opens its season with back-to-back games against a Hartford team with five nonconference contests under its belt. One of UMaine’s early tests is to find sources of offense, since scorers who produced 1,214 of the 1,904 points last season are no longer with the program. UMaine is without two players due to injury. Senior center Miks Antoms will undergo reconstructive shoulder surgery in January and will miss the entire season, while freshman forward Matt Fleming of Bangor also is sidelined by an undisclosed ailment. UMaine won two straight games to close out its regular season last winter, spoiling Hartford’s “Senior Night.” The Black Bears return to action next Tuesday with its only nonconference game to date, a noon start at Boston College.