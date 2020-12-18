This story will be updated.

JEFFERSON, Maine ― Police fatally shot a man Friday morning following an armed confrontation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the man killed or the deputies involved in the shooting at this time.





Police received a 911 call from a residence on Route 17 around 12:25 a.m. Friday. When police arrived, they entered the home after witnessing an ongoing assault between a man and a woman, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies entered, a fight ensued and police shot the man. No deputies were injured during the confrontation.