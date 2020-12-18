Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.

A record-high 619 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths were reported in Maine on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 6,937 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 276. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Businesses that fail to enforce the governor’s mask mandate could find themselves charged with crime and faced with a stiff fine, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.





In this March 19, 2020, file photo, a man walks by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Water Street in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Sixty-two residents and 31 staff members at Island Nursing Home have tested positive for the coronavirus in just more than three weeks, since the first case was detected. Twelve residents have died.

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York. Credit: Hans Pennick / AP Credit: Hans Pennick / AP

In Maine, the new vaccine means that capacity will nearly double. More rural hospitals are expected to get their first dedicated doses next week as pharmacies mobilize to vaccinate staff and residents at skilled nursing and other residential facilities. Here’s what you need to know.

PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills is considering getting inoculated against the coronavirus in public to show confidence in the new vaccine, but she will wait until health experts determine her place in line.

In this May 4, 2020, file photo, a patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial gets a dose at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Credit: Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP

Maine’s nursing homes are preparing to vaccinate staff and vulnerable residents by next week, but the rollout is plagued with questions as homes report start times into January amid concerns about vaccine volume and the pharmacy giants leading the effort.

Louis Sockalexis, in an undated photo taken during his professional baseball career between 1897 and 1907. Credit: Public domain

It was a historic day in 1897 when Louis Sockalexis, a 26-year-old member of the Penobscot tribe, became the first Native American Major League Baseball player, taking the field for the Cleveland Spiders. But Sockalexis was met with shouted racial slurs, demeaning “war whoops” and fans doing “war dances” every time he took the field.

Maine game warden Jeremy Judd leaves the courtroom after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a disorderly conduct charge from an incident in July 2019 at a Bangor concert and in exchange for his plea, charges of assault and unlawful sexual touching filed against Judd were dismissed. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The discipline is part of a civil agreement reached last week between Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board of Trustees. The academy’s decision prompted the Maine Warden Service to place Judd on administrative leave for the second time in 18 months.

Two bobcats were caught playing on a trail camera. Credit: Courtesy of Christopher Almy

Well, at least one of the cats is having fun. One just looks annoyed because its buddy gave it a shove.

J.D. Greenway (middle) of the University of Maine men’s hockey team skates the puck away from Boston University players during a March 2020 game at Alfond Arena in Orono. Credit: Courtesy of Pete Buehner Credit: Peter Buehner / UMaine Athletics

The student-athletes are in quarantine, but contact tracing done by the University of Maine Emergency Operations Center deemed that the coaching and direct support staff of men’s hockey team were not considered close contacts requiring mandatory quarantine as outlined by guidance from the University of Maine System and the Maine CDC.

In other Maine news …

1 dead after fiery crash in Warren

Judge denies motion to stop CMP corridor construction

Maine joins other states in filing anti-trust lawsuit against Google

Maine prisoner pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2018 killing of cellmate

Aroostook County hit with massive power outage

Anthony Fauci will get an honorary degree from Bowdoin