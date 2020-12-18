Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 20s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
A record-high 619 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths were reported in Maine on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 6,937 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 276. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Businesses that fail to enforce the governor’s mask mandate could find themselves charged with crime and faced with a stiff fine, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.
Virus outbreak at Deer Isle nursing home has become Maine’s 4th largest
Sixty-two residents and 31 staff members at Island Nursing Home have tested positive for the coronavirus in just more than three weeks, since the first case was detected. Twelve residents have died.
What Mainers need to know about Moderna’s new coronavirus vaccine
In Maine, the new vaccine means that capacity will nearly double. More rural hospitals are expected to get their first dedicated doses next week as pharmacies mobilize to vaccinate staff and residents at skilled nursing and other residential facilities. Here’s what you need to know.
PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills is considering getting inoculated against the coronavirus in public to show confidence in the new vaccine, but she will wait until health experts determine her place in line.
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination plan for nursing homes plagued with doubts
Maine’s nursing homes are preparing to vaccinate staff and vulnerable residents by next week, but the rollout is plagued with questions as homes report start times into January amid concerns about vaccine volume and the pharmacy giants leading the effort.
This Penobscot baseball player inspired the Cleveland Indians name ‘for all the wrong reasons’
It was a historic day in 1897 when Louis Sockalexis, a 26-year-old member of the Penobscot tribe, became the first Native American Major League Baseball player, taking the field for the Cleveland Spiders. But Sockalexis was met with shouted racial slurs, demeaning “war whoops” and fans doing “war dances” every time he took the field.
Warden temporarily loses license for groping woman during Bangor concert
The discipline is part of a civil agreement reached last week between Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy Board of Trustees. The academy’s decision prompted the Maine Warden Service to place Judd on administrative leave for the second time in 18 months.
Watch these 2 bobcats play in this trail camera video
Well, at least one of the cats is having fun. One just looks annoyed because its buddy gave it a shove.
UMaine men’s hockey players in quarantine, series called off after positive COVID-19 test
The student-athletes are in quarantine, but contact tracing done by the University of Maine Emergency Operations Center deemed that the coaching and direct support staff of men’s hockey team were not considered close contacts requiring mandatory quarantine as outlined by guidance from the University of Maine System and the Maine CDC.
In other Maine news …
1 dead after fiery crash in Warren
Judge denies motion to stop CMP corridor construction
Maine joins other states in filing anti-trust lawsuit against Google
Maine prisoner pleads guilty to manslaughter for 2018 killing of cellmate
Aroostook County hit with massive power outage