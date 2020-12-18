ORONO — The Church of Universal Fellowship, Orono will be having a zoom Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. See link on www.opencuf.org. CUF will ring our church bell in celebration at 6 p.m., and then we will begin Christmas Eve worship on Zoom.

To combine both our usual pageant and our lessons and carols service, be ready to travel (virtually) to different homes as we read and re-enact the Christmas story and sing carols with the joy, wonder and hope we find in the birth of the Christ child and in the strength and comfort of being together.