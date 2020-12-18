The Bangor Public Library presents ‘Atlohkewi – Tell Me a Story, Penobscot Winter Stories with Carol Dana’ every other Tuesday at 2 p.m. beginning on Dec. 22, online via Zoom.

Dana (Penobscot) will share traditional Penobscot stories, Atlohkewi “Tell Me a Story” during this multi-week series. She will also present the cultural significance of Atlohkewi. Sources of material are Leland’s Algonquian tales, Fannie Hardy Eckstorm (it has a lot of broken English), 200 stories she gleaned from the University of Maine library, Molly Dell’s stories, the web, Micmac tales by Rand, Volume 1 & 2 that Frank T. Siebert recorded, Gluscabe and other tales by Horace Beck.

Penobscot Winter Stories are told between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox. This program will be held every other Tuesday, online. Please register for this event to be able to interact with and ask questions of Dana.





Storytelling dates are Dec. 22, Jan. 5 and 19, Feb. 2 and 16 and March 2 and 16.



To attend these storytelling sessions via Zoom and to interact with Carol, you will need to register. To register, please on the link at https://www.bangorpubliclibrary.org/2020-summer-reading-for-adults.