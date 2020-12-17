The unexpected departures of its top offensive lineman and place-kicker have left big holes in the lineup for the University of Maine football team.

Two of the Black Bears’ eight-player recruiting class announced on Wednesday will have an opportunity to help fill those voids this spring.

Transfer Jack Webb of Arundel, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound former Thornton Academy of Saco standout, is expected to compete for playing time on the offensive line, while New Jersey native Richie Pekmezian, who previously had committed to Indiana State, will battle for the place-kicking duties.





They are among eight players who signed National Letters of Intent to attend UMaine during the early signing period that began on Wednesday.

Seniors Liam Dobson, an All-America offensive tackle, and kicker Kenny Doak opted to transfer after UMaine’s fall season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Chris Mulvey, who started at center and offensive guard, was dismissed from the team last summer for violating team rules.

The other incoming players include Ottawa, Ontario natives Darius McKenzie, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker, and tight end Antonio Corsi (6-3, 250), along with four defensive backs. That group is made up of Jabari Echols (6-0, 180) of Baltimore, Abdul Stewart (6-0, 190) of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Kahzir “Buggs” Brown (6-3, 190) of Trenton, New Jersey, and Vince Thomas (5-11, 170) of Raleigh, North Carolina, a transfer from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Thomas will also be eligible to play next spring when the Black Bears have a six-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule.

Charlton likes the fact Webb, an All-Southern Maine Activities Association player at Thornton Academy, has some college experience. He comes to UMaine from Sacred Heart.

“He will get a look this spring. He will have the opportunity to play [right away],” Charlton said. “Jack is back home and we’re excited to have him.”

Pekmezian has exhibited the ability to potentially kick a 50-yard field goal and boot a kickoff 60-plus yards.

“He will be in the mix competing for the job,” Charlton said.

The two Canadian players will continue a trend of imports from north of the border as UMaine has six on the roster.

“A lot of our Canadian players have been all-conference or All-Americans,” Charlton said.

Among those standouts are current All-CAA linebacker Deshawn Stevens of Toronto and Dobson, a preseason All-American and Dobson is from Ottawa.

Charlton said McKenzie reminds him of Stevens. McKenzie is a first-team All-Canadian linebacker who played at Clearwater Academy International in Florida.

Corsi was an all-conference pick at St. Francis High School in New York and was chosen its 16th best player while leading the state’s tight ends in receiving yards.

Echols was an all-conference defensive back who made seven interceptions in 2019 at Mount Joseph’s High School, where former UMaine All-CAA cornerback Manny Patterson played.

Stewart was all-league as a wide receiver and defensive back, while Brown was a standout who can play a variety of positions and return kicks. Thomas also earned all-conference accolades.

Charlton this class, which features quality people from great families who fit into the UMaine culture, addressed the needs of the team.

The Black Bears will continue to recruit players, including transfers, to bring in for the spring semester.