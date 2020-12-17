Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the teens to 20s from north to south with mostly cloudy skies in the north and snow in the south. Here’s what we’re taking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
A record-high 554 new coronavirus cases and two deaths were reported in Maine on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There are now 6,394 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state. The death toll now stands at 267. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended Maine take additional measures to control the spread of the coronavirus as case numbers have entered a “red zone” for the first time in the pandemic but remain lower here than nearly every other state.
Nirav Shah: Maine is ‘squarely seeing the effects’ of COVID-19 spread over Thanksgiving
The continuing surge “does not augur well” for the coming holidays, the Maine CDC director said.
City pushing for demolition of condemned nursing home in downtown Belfast
“I’ve been in a lot of the buildings in Belfast, and they’re not all in tip-top shape,” said Bub Fournier, the director of code and planning for the city. “But when I set foot in that building, it was just like, ‘Whoa, this is the worst thing we have in the downtown area.”
Bar Harbor plans its own fiber network to avoid tenfold internet price increase
Bar Harbor currently pays $4,500 a year to use Charter Communications’ fiber network for town-owned properties, but that’s set to jump to $45,000 a year.
Arizona trail cam captures plenty of thirsty critters at this desert oasis
Deer, coyote, fox, rabbits, bobcats, javelinas, skunks, raccoons and a “wayward calf escapee” stop by for a drink.
Pigeons may be ‘rats with wings,’ but they deserve a little respect
Many people regard them as rats with wings. But perhaps they should be admired for their resilience and adaptability.
New Lincolnville selectman wants to improve town’s internet speed
Jordan Barnett-Parker hopes broadband expansion would allow more residents to work from home at jobs that require fast internet.
That time I ended up with baby owls and a bald eagle in my back seat
The “great horned owl” that was really a northern saw-whet owl was put back into the box, the box was reinforced with duct tape, and a dog crate containing the eagle was placed next to the little box in the back seat.
In other Maine news …
Storm dumping up to a foot of snow over southern Maine
Camden’s annual toboggan championships postponed to 2022
Route 9 reopens following early morning collision in Clifton
State asks judge to toss claims in lawsuit that alleges illegal police surveillance
Former star high school athlete killed in Gorham crash