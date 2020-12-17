ORONO — In response to an unpredictable 2020 growing season, University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a three-part series for farmers considering transitions in their business models from 9:30–11:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan 26.



“Making Money Moves: A Decision-Making Workshop for Farmers” is a discussion-based series designed to help farmers with five or more years of experience running their own farm operation think through those business decisions. Workshop participants will identify strengths and opportunities for improvement, clarify planning and decision-making processes to maximize the return on investment, and work toward identified farm goals. UMaine Extension experts will lead the workshop.

The $30 fee per farm includes up to two participants; registration is required by Jan. 5. Register on the program webpage to receive the link. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at 207-781-6099 or jason.lilley@maine.edu.