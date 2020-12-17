BRUNSWICK — Wanting to deliver smiles and support to frontline heroes serving in their community, the students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick got to work.

“Our students made cards and posters and we donated some of our fundraiser poinsettias for healthcare workers and patients at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal at St. John’s.

The cards were distributed to doctors, nurses, emergency room physicians, and the behavioral health unit.





“They brought so many smiles, laughs, and more than a few tears of gratitude,” said Angela Boivin, a Catholic chaplain at the hospital. “The posters went up in the ICU and the central nurses’ station. The poinsettias went in the ICU, the COVID-19 positive unit, the behavioral health unit, and the central nurses’ station.”

Staff members have been sharing the cards amongst themselves. A small, but important gesture for people who have given so much this year.

“The students’ efforts brought so much joy,” said Angela. “We are so thankful for the generosity. It’s an act of mercy.”