PORTLAND — Anne Jordan, manager of Criminal Process and Specialty Dockets at the Maine Judicial Branch, was elected president of the NCJA Board of Directors and will lead the Executive Committee.

Based in Washington, D.C., the NCJA represents state, territorial, tribal, and local governments on crime prevention and public safety issues. Its members represent all facets of the criminal and juvenile justice community, from law enforcement, corrections, prosecution, defense, courts victim-witness services and educational institutions to federal, state, and local elected officials. The NCJA Board of Directors and the Executive Committee formulate and guide the policy and direction of the association.

“I am both honored and humbled by the confidence placed in me by my peers who chose me to lead our organization,” Jordan said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in both the public and private sectors from across the nation as we work together to improve the criminal justice system during these challenging times.”





NCJA works to promote a balanced approach to communities’ complex public safety and criminal justice system problems by coordinating juvenile justice, criminal justice, and other federal programs to use limited federal funds most effectively. Its governing body is comprised of high-level state and county officials and regional representatives from across the country.

Jordan previously served as the commissioner of public safety under Gov. John Baldacci.