Machias Savings Bank has announced that Jack Lufkin will fill its fourth newly created regional SVP position in the southern market, which includes Cumberland County. In this role, Lufkin serves as market leader with responsibility for both the business and retail banking teams.

Lufkin most recently worked as vice president, senior commercial relationship manager at NBT Bank. He has prior experience with KeyBank as well as nearly a decade at Gorham Savings Bank. He served as the economic development division director for the City of Portland as well as the founding executive director of the Freeport Economic Development Corporation. He has been a board member with the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2007, currently serving as treasurer, and formerly as president of the Portland Community Chamber from 2017-19.

“We’ve spent a long time determining a new internal structure that will allow Machias Savings Bank to start the new year with a strong team dedicated to maintaining the community connection that’s so important to the way we operate as a bank,” said Machias Savings Bank CEO Larry Barker. “Jack will be an integral part of this new structure, with his longtime experience working and living in Southern Maine, advancing community economic development, and providing exactly the type of connection and local expertise we were looking for in filling this role.”





Lufkin rounds out the bank’s newly announced regional SVP positions, joining Jonathan Alley, who serves the downeast and northern markets, including Washington and Aroostook counties; Jill Saucier, who manages the midcoast market, including Hancock, Knox and Waldo counties; and Dean Clark, who heads the central market, including Penobscot County.